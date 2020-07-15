DOH cites Taguig’s 2nd drive-thru Covid-19 test facility

The Department of Health (DOH) supports the city government of Taguig for the launching on Tuesday of their Systematic Mass Approach to Responsible Testing (SMART) program in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

In a virtual Covid-19 presser, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the department turned over 2,000 test kits, 150 hygiene kits, and 10,000 personal protective equipment to the local government.

“The SMART program aims to test all the city residents especially for those who have their own car but are unable to get tested in testing sites in Taguig city like hospitals and health centers,” Vegeire said.

The BGC facility is the second drive-thru Covid-19 testing center in Taguig, the first one is in Lakeshore.

“Atin pong ikinagagalak ang ganitong initiatives ng ating local government units. Isa po itong best practice na nawa po ay gayahin rin ng ibang (We welcome initiatives like this from our local government units. This is a best practice [we] wish to be duplicated by) local government units to strengthen our contact tracing, testing, and isolation,” Vergeire said.

Source: Philippines News Agency