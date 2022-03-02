﻿DOH cites big drop in new Covid-19 cases in E. Visayas

The Department of Health (DOH) noted a significant drop in new Covid-19 cases in Eastern Visayas in the past two weeks as the government continues to ramp up the vaccination rollout.

On Monday, the region just recorded three cases, the lowest since the region experienced a surge of Covid-19 cases this year, said Jelyn Lopez-Malibago, DOH regional information officer, in a message sent to reporters on Tuesday.

“This is also the lowest number we had so far since the surge we experience early this year. Currently, we only have a total of 113 active cases in the region,” Malibago said.

On Tuesday, the region logged only 12 new Covid-19 cases, including five in Leyte province, four in Southern Leyte, two in Ormoc City, and one in Eastern Samar.

It was on January 20 when the region recorded 879 new cases, the highest daily tally since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.

“The constant decrease is attributed to our high vaccination coverage where we have a total of 2.4 million fully vaccinated individuals, which is 63.3 percent from our target population, and the continued implementation of our reiteration of prevention, detection, isolation, treatment, and reintegration strategies and minimum public health standards,” Malibago added.

In Tacloban, the regional capital, 81.3 percent of the population are now fully vaccinated as of February 26, followed by Biliran with 80.1 percent, Ormoc City with 77.8 percent, Southern Leyte with 67.7 percent, Eastern Samar with 66.5 percent, Leyte with 60 percent, Samar with 57 percent, and Northern Samar with 55.3 percent.

The region has a population of 3,892,126 identified as eligible to receive anti-Covid-19 jabs.

Of the number, 2,453,594 are fully vaccinated and 285,271 are partially vaccinated.

As of March 1, Eastern Visayas has already recorded 61,919 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 61,151 recoveries, and 661 deaths, with total active cases of 1,107.

Source: Philippines News Agency