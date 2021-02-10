DOH-Central Luzon promotes ‘Safe Love’ drive vs. HIV

The Department of Health Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH CLCHD) is encouraging the public to promote and support the “Safe Love Campaign”.

In time for the celebration of Valentine’s Day, the month-long campaign is a repackaged advocacy activity for condom and testing promotion at the community and workplace settings.

Joseph Michael Manlutac, regional HIV program manager, on Tuesday said the campaign is another (human immunodeficiency virus/sexually transmitted infection (HIV/STI) advocacy activity that aims to normalize and lessen the stigma that comes along condom use and HIV testing in the community through the creation of safe spaces.

Manlutac said as of December 2020, Central Luzon is the third region with the most number of reported HIV cases in the country, having a total of 8,179 cumulative cases since 1984.

Cesar Cassion, regional director of DOH-Central Luzon, likewise encouraged the community to intensify efforts on prevention, testing intensification, treatment, initiation/adherence and health education.

Cassion said HIV advocacy is one critical public health program that needs to be continued even amid the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

He said that various activities to promote more awareness and understanding of condom use and HIV testing such as webinars, orientations, online and outreach events are being conducted regionwide as part of a collaborative effort between the government, private sector, civil society and various stakeholders and partners, while observing the minimum health standards.

“Through the Safe Love Campaign, the DOH is extending the extent of responsibility to the community to be stakeholders of self and others through the safer sex practices,” he said in a statement.