DOH cautions public as haze due to forest fires wraps Baguio air

BAGUIO CITY: The Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) has advised residents in Baguio and nearby areas to take precautionary measures to limit exposure to the smoke from the ongoing forest fire at Mount Santo Tomas. 'With the typical increased occurrence of forest fires this dry season, especially with the El Niño we are currently experiencing, we may be at risk for smoke exposure,' DOH-CAR regional director Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said in a message on Thursday. Pangilinan urged the public to avoid outdoor activities, close doors and windows, and use face masks. She also recommended people to 'hydrate well with safe drinking water, protect your eyes from irritations and itchiness that may result from exposure to smoke and ash particles, report forest fires to authorities immediately, and seek medical attention from the nearest local health center if needed.' A forest fire was reported at the mountain along Kennon Road, specifically Camp 6, in Tuba, Benguet midday on Tuesday. An advisory from the Cordillera Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (CDRRMC) on Thursday, coursed through the Office of Civil Defense-CAR, said 'the Tactical Operations Group 1 (TOG 1), Philippine Air Force (PAF), and with other regional/local response authorities, (CDRRMC) is currently facilitating fire suppression activities via aerial assessments and Heli bucket operations to support ground level fire suppression efforts in Baguio City, Itogon, starting on February 21.' The office advised the public to stay vigilant, prioritize safety at all times and immediately report forest fires to authorities. The CDRRMC also advised management of tourism sites to prioritize safety in tourism activities and stop hiking, trekking and camping activities in affected areas or nearby areas; and to strictly enforce Republic Act No. 9003 or the 'Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000', the Anti-Burning Law, and other related public advisories. Source: Philippines News Agency