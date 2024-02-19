DOH cautions public anew vs. online fake endorsements

The Department of Health on Monday warned the public anew against online advertisements of commercial products, including milk and other supplements, claiming to be endorsed by the department. In a statement, the agency reiterated that the endorsements are 'fake, misleading, and unauthorized by the DOH or any of its affiliate organizations.' 'The Department does not engage in the promotion or endorsement of specific brands or commercial products,' it said. The DOH added criminal charges may be pressed if related posts persist. It enjoins everyone to source information only from legitimate sources and platforms, such as the health department, which can be accessed through the links and social media handles Source: Philippines News Agency