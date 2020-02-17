DOH Caraga reports 1 PUI for Covid 19

and lt;description and gt;

The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH 13) said it is closely watching a person under investigation (PUI) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, DOH 13 Director Jose Llacuna said the region's first PUI case should not be a cause for alarm as person is now in isolation in a medical facility in the region.

We assure the people of Caraga Region that the person under PUI is confined under a government health facility and properly isolated, our personnel were given instructions and guidelines on their tasks with protective equipment, Llacuna said.

Llacuna declined to divulge to the name of the PUI nor the location of the medical facility where the person is being confined.

As a matter of policy, no name of hospital will be given to protect the interest of the patient and the services this hospital will provide, Llacuna added.

The patient's samples and specimen, he said, were already taken and sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Llacuna said the person under PUI is a 25 year old who arrived from Hong Kong on January 29 with a history of travel to China a month before.

The person had a fever on February 5 and eventually cough and colds on February 7 but the symptoms have already disappeared.

Fifteen days from her arrival here, or on February 14, she complained that she was not feeling well, he added.

Llacuna said they will wait for the result of the samples sent to RITM to determine the status of the PUI.

As of February 17, Llacuna said Caraga Region has already listed 36 persons considered as under investigation (PUM). Of the 36, he said 24 have already completed their 14 day monitoring period with 12 persons remain under PUM.

Llacuna said Caraga Region remains free from Covid 19.

Source: Philippines News Agency

and lt;/description and gt;