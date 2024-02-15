DOH-CAR gets TB mobile clinic donation from NGO

BAGUIO CITY: Department of Health-Cordillera Administrative Region's (DOH-CAR) bid to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) and other lung diseases got a boost through a mobile TB clinic donation from non-government organization Philippine Business for Social Progress. During the turnover ceremony at the Baguio Convention Center on Thursday, DOH-CAR regional director Dr. Amelita Pangilinan said the donation will 'help amplify our advocacy against TB and assist in the diagnosis and treatment of our fellow Cordillerans who may not necessarily have the awareness, personal resources or access to seek the service they need.' Pangilinan said the mobile clinic is powered by the latest technology using artificial intelligence that fast-tracks patients' screening. The DOH will have the van licensed with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to help in case finding, she said, noting that positive screens will be subjected to confirmatory testing. People who will have positive results will be given TB drugs for free. 'We pla n to end or eliminate TB and going down to the communities using the mobile TB clinic is a very effective strategy,' she added. The DOH-CAR recorded 12,537 TB cases from 2019 until the first semester of 2023, and around 11,389 were cured after completing the treatment. However, 464 of the patients died because of the disease, 39 failed to complete the treatment, while the remaining 645 did not return for follow-up check-ups. Source: Philippines News Agency