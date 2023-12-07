DOH-CAR Cautions Residents of Rising Flu Cases Due to Cold Weather

Baguio City – The Department of Health in the Cordillera Administrative Region (DOH-CAR) on Thursday advised the public to strengthen their immune systems in response to the cold weather in the region. Victoria Malicdan, DOH-CAR senior health program officer, recommended adopting protective measures similar to those used during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

According to Philippines News Agency, there were 7,296 cases of Influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) recorded from January 1 to November 15 this year, a notable increase compared to 4,277 cases in the same period last year. Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, and Kalinga reported significant increases in cases, while Abra and Mountain Province saw decreases. The rise in cases followed a pattern of stabilization after an initial increase in May, with another rise observed more recently. Baguio City and the rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region typically experience lower temperatures from November to February or March.