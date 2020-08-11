DOH-Bicol continues to hire more health care workers

The Department of Health – Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD) 5 (Bicol) continues to hire health care workers to augment the personnel of government laboratories and hospitals of the region.

In an interview on Tuesday, DOH-5 Director, Dr. Ernie Vera, said as of August 6, the department has filled 308 out of 406 approved slots for the emergency hiring of health care workers in the region.

“We need them for they will help us in giving the services we offer, technical staff in our laboratories and doctors, nurses in hospitals,” Vera said.

He acknowledged that some applicants were apprehensive and discouraged from applying because of the prevailing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) health crisis.

“Aside (from) compensation, we will conduct information and orientation for what they can expect inside the agency – for what they will do after hiring. We need to do this so that they will not be afraid to be part of (the) DOH,” Vera added.

Hired applicants will serve under contract of service for a minimum of three months to six months depending on the position applied for.

Monthly compensation for physicians ranges from PHP59,000 to PHP75,000 while for nurses, the starting salary is PHP32,000.

Other available positions are those for medical technologists, laboratory personnel, respiratory therapists, medical equipment technicians, pharmacists, radiologic technologists, nursing support personnel, administrative support personnel, and equipment/facility maintenance personnel.

Vera said interested applicants must submit their application letter and other documents to their respective provincial hospitals, the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital, Bicol Medical Center, and Bicol Region General Hospital and Geriatric Medical Center.

Source: Philippines News Agency