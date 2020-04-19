DOH-Bicol confirms 6 new Covid-19 cases

Bicol Region has six additional coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients, bringing the total confirmed cases to 25, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH regional director and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) chairman, in an interview, said “vigilance, preparedness and solidarity are the characters we need to have a fighting chance in this battle against the pandemic viral disease.”

The DOH-Bicol Covid Tracker showed of the new cases, five are from Albay and one is from Catanduanes.

The new patients from Albay are a 54-year-old male with history of travel to Marikina City and confined at the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital (BRTTH); a 50-year-old female with history of exposure to a confirmed positive case; a 28-year-old female at the BRTTH; a 36-year-old female whose history of exposure is still being established; and a 57-year-old female who was exposed to a confirmed case.

The patient from Catanduanes is a 63-year-old female who traveled to Japan. She was admitted last March 12 at the Eastern Bicol Medical Center (EBMC).

As of Sunday, there is a total of 203 persons under investigation recorded in Bicol, of whom 175 already tested negative of Covid-19, 25 were tested positive and three still have pending results.

Vera said: “we are at war with an invisible enemy which to this day stays unpredictable as cases are still increasing which means that we should always keep our shields up”.

He urged the public to practice basic preventive measures like physical distancing, regular handwashing, cough etiquette, disinfection of frequently touched objects, staying at home at all times, and wearing a mask when outside of residence Source: Philipines News Agency