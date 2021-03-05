DOH awaits final details on vaccine transport to W. Visayas

The Department of Health (DOH) Regional Office in Western Visayas is still waiting for the final details on the arrival of the Sinovac vaccines expected either on Thursday or Friday.

In a phone interview, Dr. Mary Jane Roches Juanico, head of the DOH WV Center for Health Development (DOH WV CHD) infectious disease cluster, said six Covid-19 referral hospitals have been identified as recipients of the China-donated vaccines.

Western Visayas was allocated 8,438 doses out of the 600,000 donated vaccines that arrived in the Philippines on Feb. 28.

The allocation will be divided among recipient hospitals based on their actual number of employees who already have given their consent to be vaccinated. To be covered are the medical staff, health workers, and other employees.

The recipient hospitals are Western Visayas Medical Center, West Visayas State University Medical Center, Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital, Riverside Medical Center, St. Paul Hospital, and Iloilo Doctor’s Hospital.

Juanico said they are also preparing a quick substitution list to make sure that no vaccine will be wasted in case some would refuse to be vaccinated.

“This is not mandatory but rather a voluntary vaccination,” she clarified.

A resurvey is currently being conducted because they have previously prepared for AstraZeneca and not for Sinovac.

Initially, it looked like the target recipients are also amenable to the Sinovac vaccine, she added.

Juanico said they will immediately start the immunization once the vaccines are here.

Meantime, in a virtual forum “Isyung Bakuna” hosted by DOH-6 and the Philippine Information Agency, Juanico said in general, people who are eligible to get vaccinated, should always grab the opportunity whenever there are free vaccines for their protection and their families as well.

“Vaccination is really important. Every opportunity that the government gives for a free vaccination is really a chance of having an extended life because we are really protected from infectious diseases,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Civil Defense will be holding a simulation exercise around 4 p.m. on Thursday in preparation for the vaccine arrival starting from the Iloilo International Airport in Cabatuan, Iloilo to the cold room warehouse of the DOH regional office in this city’s Mandurriao District.

