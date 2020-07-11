DOH awaits ‘Bayanihan 2’ to resume aid for fallen front-liners

The Department of Health (DOH) is still waiting for the extension of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act to resume its cash assistance to families of health workers who died of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) while in the line of duty.

“Sa ngayon hinihintay pa natin ang pag-uusap ng ating mga (For now we are still waiting for the outcome of the dialogue between our) national agencies and of course ‘yong extension po ng ating batas para malaman po natin kung paano po natin matutugunan ang pagpapatuloy ng ayudang ito (the extension of our law so that we will know how we will be able to resume the grant of this aid),” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a Laging Handa briefing on Saturday.

Under the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, which lapsed last June 25, health workers who contracted Covid-19 in the line of duty are entitled to a compensation of PHP100,000 while the kin of those who died of the disease shall receive PHP1 million.

As of this posting, the Congress has yet to tackle the proposed Bayanihan to Recover as One Act (Bayanihan 2) which seeks to extend the law.

In the same presser, Vergeire said the government is also discussing the hazard pay for front-liners employed by agencies.

Vergeire said the administrative order they issued only covers those employees and people directly hired by the DOH.

“Iyan po ang kina-klaro natin ngayon para mabigyang tugon din po natin itong mga front-liners na hindi talaga under DOH (This is what we want to clarify so as to address the concerns of front-liners who are not hired by the DOH),” she said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency