DOH assures readiness amid 3 confirmed Covid-19 cases in C. Luzon

The Department of Health-Central Luzon Center for Health Development (DOH-CLCHD) on Wednesday assured its preparedness against the new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the region.

DOH regional director Cesar Cassion gave the assurance following the announcement that there are now three confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the region.

Cassion said that government-run hospitals are well prepared to respond to positive Covid-19 cases.

“We guarantee preparedness of the retained hospitals in the region to readily manage suspect and confirmed cases while the public is encouraged to continuously practice preventive measures such as hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and social distancing,” he said in a statement.

The three confirmed Covid-19 cases in the region are two of the repatriates quarantined at New Clark City (NCC) in Capas, Tarlac while the other one is from the City of San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

He said that the two repatriates who tested positive were already isolated and transferred to the hospital for proper management as part of infection control protocol.

“Contact tracing among the repatriates at NCC was already conducted and decontamination of the vacated rooms was already performed to contain virus transmission,” Cassion said.

On the other hand, he said that the confirmed case from San Jose del Monte was already admitted and managed in one of the hospitals in Metro Manila and currently in stable condition.

“Contact tracing is still on-going and monitoring of close contacts is being undertaken by DOH Central Luzon Center for Health Development, Provincial Health Office of Bulacan, and City Health Office," he said.

He also encouraged the public to cooperate and support the implementation of preventive measures against Covid-19.

“To protect one’s health and safety is everyone’s responsibility,” he said.

Likewise, he asked the public to keep calm, remain vigilant, and refrain from sharing unverified and unofficial information that may only cause unnecessary panic.

With this development, local government units (LGUs) in the region with confirmed Covid-19 cases implemented various measures for the safety of their constituents.

The municipal government of Capas in Tarlac under the leadership of Mayor Reynaldo Catacutan declared the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private schools until March 14.

Catacutan likewise declared the temporary ban of all public events such as fiesta celebrations and beauty pageants.

He also ordered the strict implementation of curfew among minors as well as the temporary suspension of the operation of all internet cafes in the town.

Likewise, Governor Daniel Fernando extended the suspension of classes in all levels, both in public and private schools, in the whole province of Bulacan until March 14.

Source: Philippines News Agency