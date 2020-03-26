DOH asks Calabarzon task force to stop exodus of people

The Department of Health (DOH) in Bicol has asked the Interagency Task Force (IATF) for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in Calabarzon to strictly enforce the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine and not allow people to either enter or leave their area.

The Calabarzon consists of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon provinces.

Dr. Ernie Vera, DOH-Bicol director, expressed concern about the exodus of people from Metro Manila, which resulted in over 305 people stranded at the borders of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur with Quezon province.

“The Calabarzon region must heed the request or we will be forced to take this matter to the national IATF,” Vera said in an interview Thursday.

He said people from Metro Manila would be automatically considered as persons under monitoring (PUMs), increasing the number of PUMs in Bicol.

As of March 25, there is no confirmed Covid-19 case in Bicol but there are 116,729 PUMs and 16 patients under investigation (PUIs).

A total of 305 people returning from Metro Manila were stopped at police checkpoints in Del Gallego town in Camarines Sur amid the community quarantine to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A report reaching the Bicol Interagency Task Force (BIATF) said those people were crossing the closed Bicol-Quezon boundary.

They are now in various holding areas in the towns of Del Gallego and Libmanan to undergo 14-day quarantine.

The report said as of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the border checkpoint in Del Gallego had in custody 120 residents of Camarines Sur; 85 from Albay; Sorsogon-38; Masbate-43; Leyte–nine; Western Visayas-nine and Mindanao-one.

The BIATF on Monday declared a total lockdown and blocked all entrance and exit points in the borders of the six provinces of Bicol to stop the influx of people returning home not only to the region but also to the Visayas and Mindanao through the ports in Albay and Sorsogon.

Meanwhile. Brig. Gen. Anthony Alcañeses, Bicol police regional director, urged local government units to find ways to fetch their residents staying in the holding areas and bring them to their respective residences.

He cited the humanitarian service made by Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero where he sent a transport vehicle to pick up Sorsogon residents who were held for crossing Camarines Sur boundaries without quarantine documents.

Alcañeses said that some Bicol residents from Metro Manila and other Luzon provinces are using alternative routes in entering Bicol.

“Some people, aside from using roads and railways, even cross rice fields to reach their destinations,” he said.

Alcañeses said he has directed all provincial police units in the region to strictly enforce the lockdown policy by establishing checkpoints on primary and secondary roads including rail road crossings.

