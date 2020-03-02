DOH 9 clears 23 persons under monitoring for Covid 19

The Department of Health in Region 9 (DOH 9) has cleared 23 persons under monitoring (PUMs) for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19) in the region after having completed the required 14 day home quarantine.

Dr. Dennis Antonio Dacayanan, Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit (RESU) Cluster head, said Monday the 23 PUMs had gone on vacation in China or Hong Kong.

Currently, Dacayanan said they are monitoring three PUMs who are under a 14 day quarantine. They are all residents of Zamboanga del Norte province.

He said one of the three traveled to China while the other two had a stopover in Hong Kong. Covid 19 originated from Wuhan City, Hubei province, China.

The PUM are those who have travel history to countries with positive cases of Covid 19 or had exposure to a confirmed case, but with no signs and symptoms.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid 19 as a public health emergency of international concern.

Earlier, the Philippines has recorded three confirmed cases with one death.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY