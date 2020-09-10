DOH-7 reports 129 Covid-19 recoveries in Cebu province

At least 129 patients were reported to have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Cebu province, the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas said Wednesday.

This development came after DOH-7, through chief pathologist Mary Jean Loreche, said the Covid-19 situation in the region became the agency’s “cause of concern”.

The DOH-7 case bulletin on the night of Sept. 9 showed that the new recoveries are part of the 161 total reported recoveries in Cebu island alone, as Cebu City reported 22 and Lapu-Lapu City, 10.

Bohol and Negros Oriental reported no new recoveries while all three cases in Siquijor recovered last month.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, DOH-7 regional director, said because of the new recoveries, Cebu province now only has 606 active Covid-19 cases.

The capital city which used to be the Covid-19 hotspot in Central Visayas, has 360 active cases which is 3.7 percent of the 9,740 total cases since February.

Mandaue City has 309 active cases, followed by Lapu-Lapu City with 210 cases.

While no new case was reported in Bohol, the province leads others outside Cebu in terms of the total number of active cases with 101 but the number is 43 percent of the 232 total number of patients tested positive.

Of the 154 total cases in Negros Oriental, there are 42 that remain listed as active cases.

Bernadas said the Central Visayas region has a total of 1,628 remaining active cases as 86 percent (16,668) of the 19,492 patients spread throughout the four provinces have already recovered.

The DOH-7 also reported one death from the city added to the list of 1,196 region-wide fatalities on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the DOH-7 reported 29 deaths due to Covid-19, with 27 of them from Cebu province and two from the city.

On Monday, 23 deaths were reported in Mandaue City and two each in Cebu City and the provinces of Cebu and Bohol.

“The additional deaths in the report are not due to overnight spike in deaths. The increase is due to more accurate data collection and validating efforts of DOH,” Bernadas said, adding that not all those deaths occurred in a day.

Some happened a week ago but were reported late to the health authorities, he said.

Loreche, who is also helping set up a recording system in Western Visayas region along with the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV), said the province needs to ramp up its swab testing efforts to detect concentration of the virus.

