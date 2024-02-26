DOH-7 partners with PAF to ensure seamless blood service program

CEBU CITY: The Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas has partnered with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to strengthen the blood service program to ensure that blood supply is available anytime in the region. In a statement, the DOH said the partnership with PAF will boost the agency's National Voluntary Blood Services Program (NVBSP). 'Representatives from both organizations discussed plans to improve the efficiency of blood services,' it said. The partnership, DOH-7 regional director Jaime Bernadas said, centered on the promotion of voluntary blood donation and flagship blood donation activities implementation. 'Formal arrangements for a memorandum of agreement were discussed to ensure a sustainable partnership, which is the solid foundation of the ambitious goal of achieving a robust blood supply chain that will deliver life-saving blood in the region,' the statement said. Under this arrangement, PAF will deliver blood bags across Central Visayas and neighboring regions free of charge. In a mee ting last week, PAF's Air Mobility Command affirmed its unwavering support to the health department by offering complimentary air mobility services to transport blood units to areas facing shortages. Source: Philippines News Agency