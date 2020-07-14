DOH-7 detects more asymptomatic Covid-19 patients in C. Visayas

An official of the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas on Tuesday said they continue to detect more persons with coronavirus disease (Covid-19) but showed no symptoms at all.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, DOH-7 chief pathologist and spokesperson on Covid-19, said they have recorded 6,005 patients who have not experienced any coronavirus symptom.

She also reported that the DOH-7 has recorded 348 patients who have been experiencing mild symptoms of Covid-19 and 184 patients manifesting severe symptoms and admitted in the hospitals.

The DOH, following World Health Organization (WHO) advisory, has listed fever, dry cough and tiredness as most common symptoms of Covid-19.

The WHO also identified aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, loss of taste or smell, and rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes as less common symptoms. It also listed difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure and loss of speech or movement as serious symptoms of Covid-19.

The DOH-7 also recorded at least 45 patients who are critically ill and are still in confinement in different hospitals in Cebu and other localities in the region, Loreche told the Philippine News Agency in a message.

But according to the July 13 DOH-7 case bulletin, the Central Visayas region has listed a total of 3,777 patients who are in isolation while 2,811 remain admitted in hospitals.

Of the 6,588 total active cases in the region, Cebu City still has the highest number with 3,338 patients. However, 57 percent of the cases are only under isolation at home or in patient care centers for being asymptomatic or for manifesting only mild to moderate symptoms.

Earlier, Dr. Von Philip Baton, DOH-7 medical officer, told reporters that patients listed under the “isolation” category are spending their isolation either at home or at the barangay patient care centers.

Meanwhile, Loreche advised hospital administrators to regularly report to the DOH-7 on how many healthcare front-liners working with them are tested positive for Covid-19 as well as their current health situation.

“We always remind them to submit to us on daily reports how many are still in isolation or quarantine, how many are admitted and how many have recovered. And it would have given us a bigger and a better picture on the status of our healthcare workers,” she said in a late Monday presser.

The DOH-7, she said, has been deploying nurses to private hospitals that requested for manpower augmentation due to the increase in their bed capacity allocated for Covid-19 patients.

