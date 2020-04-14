DOH-7 backs ECQ extension despite slow Covid-19 case rise

Despite what seems to be a slow rate of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in Central Visayas, the chief health official in the region has supported the extension of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) until the virus is contained.

Dr. Jaime Bernadas, regional director of the Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas, reported 38 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with zero increase for two straight days from Sunday to Monday (April 12-13).

“With the extension of enhanced community quarantine throughout the region, let us not stop being alert and vigilant in our fight against Covid-19. As the Christian community celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter season, let us all rejoice and be thankful for the gift of life, love, and joy,” Bernadas said in his statement on Monday.

The Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center Sub-National Laboratory (VSMMC-SNL) conducted tests on 32 specimens on Monday, all of them yielding negative results.

According to Bernadas, the new results “are all from new individuals” as there was no repeat test done for a previously confirmed case.

He said that the total laboratory negative cases in the region is still at 22.

The total deaths due to Covid-19 in Central Visayas remains at eight.

Bernadas said this city also remains to have the highest number of recoveries.

According to the advisory released by the DOH-7 Center for Health Development, there are 15 of 22 laboratory-negative cases who are residents of this city, two of whom are from Mandaue City and one from Lapu-Lapu City.

Negros Oriental has two negative cases with Cebu and Bohol Province with one each, it said.

“Let us not forget that every action no matter how small it may seem will have an impact on the bigger picture and ultimate end. We call on our fellow citizens to respect our authorities as they implement measures for our protection,” Bernadas said on the preventive measures imposed by local government units in the fight against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency