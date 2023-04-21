DOH-5 urges parents to have kids vaccinated vs. measles, polio

The Department of Health in Bicol Region (DOH-5) is urging parents to have their children protected against preventable diseases like measles-rubella (MR) and polio, as part of its supplemental immunization activity (SIA) in May. In a statement on Friday, DOH-5 Regional Director Dr. Ernie Vera said the MR and polio diseases have no medicine and can only be prevented through vaccines. 'This region-wide activity aims to provide additional protection to eligible children in the region, and prevent MR and polio outbreaks,' Vera said. DOH-5 said children can be protected against vaccine-preventable diseases. 'We need your support. Health is still a whole-of-government, whole-of-society approach,' Vera said. DOH-5 is targeting to vaccinate some 1.4 million kids or 95 percent of eligible children in the region from zero months to 59 months.

Source: Philippines News Agency

