DOH: 30 confirmed coronavirus cases in Davao Region

The Department of Health in Davao Region (DOH-11) as of Saturday evening has recorded 30 cases of novel coronavirus infection in Region 11.

Of the 30 positive cases, four people have recovered, 20 were admitted at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC), two were admitted at Davao Regional Medical Center (DRMC) in Tagum City, Davao del Norte and four died after contracting the disease.

The DOH-11 assured that an extensive information gathering and contact tracing to all persons who are in close proximity with the patients are being conducted.

“DOH is coordinating with concerned agencies to expedite the contact tracing,” the DOH said in a statement.

In Davao Region, 11 deaths were already recorded while four tested negative for Covid-19, four tested positive while three are still waiting for confirmatory results.

Of the increasing rate of coronavirus cases, Mayor Sara Duterte urged Dabawenyos not to panic.

“Let us not focus on how many positive cases that we have. Let us focus on how to stop the spread of the disease,” she reiterated in a radio interview on Saturday.

She reminded the public to stay at home, observe social distancing, wash hands regularly and avoid people coming from places with Covid-19 positive cases.

She also reiterated that Dabawenyos should follow doctors’ advice in combatting the disease.

“Remember, if you have a direct physical contact with a Covid-19 positive and you have flu-like symptoms, better go to the hospital immediately,” Duterte added.

Source: Philippines News Agency