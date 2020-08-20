DOH-13 reports rise in Covid-19 local transmissions in Butuan

The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) reported Thursday (Aug. 20) the rise in local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) here.

DOH-13 Director Jose R. Llacuna Jr. said the city recorded four new Covid-19 patients based on reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) results received by the agency on Wednesday.

At least 17 persons also turned negative from the virus in the batch of results released by the GeneXpert TB Reference Laboratory at the Butuan Medical Center here, he said.

The GeneXpert TB Reference Laboratory at BMC is the first RT-PCR laboratory in Caraga Region.

“The new cases are from Butuan City wherein 50% (2) are close contacts of a previously confirmed case and 50% (2) are new local transmission cases,” Llacuna said, adding that two of the new cases are considered asymptomatic while the other two are currently experiencing mild symptoms.

“Asymptomatic cases are strictly monitored in the designated quarantine facilities while symptomatic patients are admitted at identified hospitals for management,” Llacuna said.

With the newly recorded cases, Butuan City now has a total of 129 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 66 of which are considered local transmissions, with 102 recoveries, 25 active cases, and two deaths.

“We emphasize our pillars in battling Covid-19 which is to prevent, detect, isolate, treat and reintegrate,” Llacuna said.

He added that it is important to first engage and mobilize the community by raising awareness in continuously following the minimum and health standards as preventive health measures like regular hand washing, physical distancing, and the wearing of face masks.

“It is also important to detect cases by increasing and improving our testing capacities, as early detection provides us results for prompt management and action,” Llacuna said.

He also emphasized that isolation of individuals who are positive for Covid-19 would prevent further spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Llacuna lauded the start of the operation of the GeneXpert machine at BMC which he said will save time for DOH-13 especially in the testing of swab samples for RT-PCR.

“In the coming weeks, we are expecting more specimens to be processed and more tests to be done for COVID-19. Likewise, we thank our partners from Davao and Northern Mindanao molecular laboratories for their continued support to the requests of the Caraga region,” Llacuna said.

As of August 19, Caraga Region has a total number of 397 Covid-19 cases with 325 recoveries, 69 active cases, and three recorded deaths.

Source : Philippines News Agency