DOH-13 makes final appeal against use of firecrackers

The Department of Health in the Caraga Region (DOH-13) has made a final appeal to residents in the area to refrain from using firecrackers during the New Year's Eve revelry to avoid injuries and accidents.

We strongly enjoin everyone to celebrate the coming of the new year with alternative means of merrymaking, said DOH-13 regional director Jose R. Llacuna, Jr., in a message on Monday.

Llacuna urged Caraganons to use torotots or bang cauldrons instead of using firecrackers and fireworks.

We may also participate in community fireworks displays organized by local government units (LGUs), he added.

Llacuna said firework displays of LGUs are handled by professionals and people are assured of their safety while watching.

The DOH-13 chief also made some rounds to government and private hospitals in Butuan City to check the readiness of health personnel during the celebration of the New Year.

Llacuna inspected the Manuel J. Santos Hospital, the Butuan Doctors' Hospital, and the Agusan del Norte Provincial Hospital in Butuan City.

Amidst the strong campaign against the use of firecrackers and fireworks, the DOH is making sure that health facilities are prepared and equipped should the need to treat and respond to firecracker wounds and firecracker-related incidents arises, he said.

