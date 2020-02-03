DOH-13 lists 16 persons ‘under monitoring’ for nCOV

he Department of Health in Caraga (DOH-13) said it is monitoring 16 persons amid the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) threat.

In an advisory issued on Monday (February 3), the DOH-13 said the 16 individuals are classified as PUM or Persons Under Monitoring.

The PUMs do not have symptoms of 2019-nCoV but they have a history of travel to China in the last 14 days.

As of the issuance of the advisory, DOH-13 said Caraga Region has no case of 2019-nCov, nor has it any PUI or persons under investigation. PUIs are those who exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus.

Last week, Surigao del Norte Governor Francisco Matugas issued Executive Order No. 20-004, declaring a heightened alert against 2019-nCoV in the whole province, including the famous Siargao Island.

The order aims to raise awareness among residents, tourists, travelers, and all concerned agencies and stakeholders on the preventive and control measures of 2019-nCoV.

DOH-13 said it is also closely monitoring the PUIs in the area through the local surveillance officers and coordination with the Inter-Agency Task Force and other stakeholders.

The agency is also urging the residents in the area to remain calm but vigilant.

Meanwhile, Butuan City Health Officer Ramona Tenebro said they are coordinating with barangay officials in identifying and attending to constituents manifesting symptoms of 2019-nCoV.

Dr. Tenebro said their office is also distributing information materials in 2019-nCoV in barangays.

She said the local government has already conducted a consultative meeting on Friday last week with the different hospitals and medical centers in the city to assess their readiness to treat Persons Under Investigation (PUI) for 2019-nCoV.

Source: Philippines News Agency