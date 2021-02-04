DOF chief calls for bolder collective action vs. climate crisis

Department of Finance (DOF) Secretary Carlos Dominguez III has called for “bolder collective action” in realizing the Philippines’ global commitment to reduce its carbon footprint, starting with the ambitious goal of banning single-use plastics, as it is among the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impact of the climate crisis.

Dominguez, who is the chairperson-designate of the Climate Change Commission (CCC), said the Philippines should “aim high” and strive to be a world leader in making a difference in the battle against the climate crisis by crafting a set of science-based, well-studied Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), as part of its long-term commitment under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

“In a word, we have higher stakes in this global effort than many other nations. I want us to be a world leader in making a difference in this battle against the climate crisis. I want us to pave the way in this area through our ambition,” he said at Wednesday’s opening of the second multi-stakeholder consultative meeting on the Philippines’ NDC.

“This is precisely the reason why we need to take a bolder collective action in crafting our first NDC. It is better to be late and to have ambitious and well-thought out contributions, rather than poorly constructed ones submitted on time, without a general consensus behind it,” he added.

NDCs embody the efforts by signatories to the Paris Agreement to reduce national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

In 2017, the Philippines ratified the Paris Agreement, which outlines a global framework on climate change mitigation, adaptation and finance.

The second multi-stakeholder meeting on the NDC was led and organized by the CCC.

Dominguez said the second meeting held on Feb. 3 aimed to correct the lack of effort in the past to craft the country’s NDC and build the broadest consensus among stakeholders behind it.

He reiterated the support of the CCC and the DOF to the enactment of a law banning the use of single-use plastics, which he described as “a crucial component of effective solid waste management and climate crisis action.”

“Once passed, every Filipino, by not consuming plastics, is contributing to help save our environment,” Dominguez said.