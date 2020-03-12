DOE, other gov’t offices closing Friday for disinfection

The Department of Energy (DOE) has announced that its headquarters in Bonifacio Global City will be closed on Friday (March 13) to undertake cleaning and disinfecting amid the coronavirus disease 2019 outbreak.

In statement Thursday, the DOE said this is in compliance with the health and safety protocols set by the Department of Health.

It added stakeholders may get in touch with the department for official business matters through e-mail and official contact numbers.

Aside from DOE, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) suspended work in its central office in Quezon City, LTFRB National Capital Region office, and regional franchising regulatory offices until Friday.

Other government offices that announced suspension of work to give way for disinfection include the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, Department of Finance, Philippine National Railways, and National Economic and Development Authority.

Source: Philippines News Agency