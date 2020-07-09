DOE gets 10K rapid test kits for employees

The Department of Energy (DOE) can boost the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing among its employees as it gets 10,000 rapid test kits (RTK) as donations to the office.

In a statement Thursday, DOE said it received the initial 200 rapid test kits from Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and One Meralco Foundation (OMF) as part of the firm’s corporate social responsibility.

OMF has offered to donate 10,000 rapid test kits to DOE to ensure that energy services will be provided safely during a pandemic.

DOE Secretary Alfonso Cusi said public-private cooperation in this time is needed to strengthen the efforts in fighting Covid-19.

“We are very grateful for Meralco and its corporate social responsibility arm, One Meralco Foundation’s support during these trying times,” Cusi said. “These RTKs would definitely go a long way in ensuring that our personnel are safe and healthy, as we continue to provide the unhampered delivery of energy goods and services.”

Since the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases has eased the quarantine measures in the country, the private sector has been using rapid test kits to trace the Covid-19 positive among its workforce.

Individuals that can undergo reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing, the gold standard in Covid-19 testing, are limited to the protocol issued by the Department of Health.

