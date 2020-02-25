Doctors push to make rehab services accessible to every Filipino

he country's top physical rehabilitation medicine specialists launched the "Rehabilitation Decade", a program aimed to make rehabilitation services available to every Filipino, during the opening of their 30th Annual Convention here on Tuesday.

Dr. Filipinas Ganchoon, president of Philippine Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine (PARM), said the initiative is their response to the Rehabilitation 2030: A Call to Action of the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO has recognized that there is a global unmet need for rehabilitation. In developed countries, rehabilitation is already mainstream. Everyone has access to it, but in developing countries like the Philippines, it is not a priority, Ganchoon said in a press conference ahead of the opening of the four day gathering, which runs until Thursday at SMX Convention Center Bacolod.

The "Rehabilitation Decade" is designed to assist and awaken the public of the need and advantages of undergoing rehabilitation, and aims to encourage the government as well as concerned organizations to give rehabilitation a priority.

We launched this as a strategy for the next 10 years on how do we make rehabilitation accessible to all Filipinos. Right now, only those who can afford can pay for rehabilitation. We want to make it mainstream. We want to make it accessible to every Filipino, Ganchoon added.

She said PARM is initiating various strategies to attain this goal such as awareness campaign by recognizing the rehabilitation professionals who advance their medical specialty and observing week long activities promoting rehabilitation, particularly for senior citizens.

We are conducting nationwide research in the next three years to find out the extent of the population that needs rehabilitation. The Department of Health is asking us for numbers, for metrics, the PARM president said.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Ganchoon said 47 percent of Filipinos have a moderate limitation of functions.

It's either they have body aches and pains, they have weaknesses. That is almost half of the population that needs rehabilitation, she added.

Ganchoon said they are also lobbying for the approval of two legislations, one of which is the Medical Rehabilitation Bill, which promotes standards in the practice of rehabilitation and support for rehabilitation professionals as well as provides that each town and city should have a rehabilitation center.

Some 250 specialists are attending the PARM 30th Annual Convention with the theme Musculoskeletal Spine Pain Congress, featuring lectures and demonstrations on pain management, rehabilitation medicines, and various physical examinations.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY