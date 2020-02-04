DND ready for anti-nCoV tasks from DOH

The Department of National Defense (DND) and its attached agencies are more than ready for any task to be given by the Department of Health as part of the ongoing efforts to contain the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (2019-nCoV ARD).

"I will have to rely on the DOH to tell us what they want us to do," said Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a message to the Philippine News Agency late Monday.

He was responding to question on what types of assistance the agency can provide aside from volunteering large military camps as possible quarantine zones for people being observed for possible infection of the virus.

Lorenzana earlier said the DOH is looking at the possibility of using the naval station at Caballo Island off Cavite and the Fort Magsaysay Drug Rehabilitation Center in Nueva Ecija as a possible quarantine area for returning overseas Filipino workers from Wuhan, China.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Mark Cashean Timbal said they will follow the lead of the DOH in containing the nCoV ARD threat in the country.

"The NDRRMC will follow the lead of DOH being the subject matter expert on this concern and chair of the IATF EID (Emerging Infectious Diseases) Just like what was done in the dengue outbreak and other previous health emergencies, all the member agencies of the NDRRMC are ready to provide support to all the actions that will be recommended and implemented by DOH," he added.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine said there was still no case of human-to-human transmission of nCoV in the Philippines, adding that the country is in the containment stage of the disease.

This came after a 44-year-old Chinese man � the companion of the 38-year-old woman who became the first confirmed nCoV case in the country � died on Saturday, the first nCoV-positive patient to have died outside China.

Source: Philippines News Agency