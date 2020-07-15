DND main building, premises placed on lockdown

The Department of National Defense (DND) main building and its premises in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City were placed on lockdown effective Wednesday noon to give way for its disinfection.

“In accordance with prescribed biosecurity protocols, the Department of National Defense Proper will effect a lockdown beginning 12 noon today, 15 July 2020, in order to give way to the disinfection of the DND’s main building and premises,” DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a message to reporters.

He added that normal office operations will resume on Friday (July 17).

Earlier, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he would undergo self-quarantine after his aide, identified as Col. Rolly Nerona, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) upon landing in Jolo, Sulu Monday.

