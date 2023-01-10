DND ‘in good hands’ under Galvez as new chief

MANILA: The Department of National Defense (DND) is in good hands with Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. at its helm, a ranking official said Tuesday.

"Sa pagdating ni Secretary Galvez maraming excited, may mga anxious kasi hindi nila kabisado ang magiging management style niya but overall his appointment was well accepted. We, most of us know that the DND will be in good hands because of his experience at saka expertise (With the arrival of Secretary a lot of people are excited, some are anxious as they do not yet know his management style but overall his appointment was well accepted. We, most of us know that the DND will be in good hands because of his experience and expertise)," DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong told reporters.

Galvez was named as the new defense chief by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Monday after he accepted the resignation of its officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr.

He, however, refused to comment when asked on Faustino's statement that he decided to step down from his post after learning from the news and social media of the appointment of Gen. Andres Centino as Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, replacing Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro last Jan. 6.

Andolong, meanwhile, confirmed that some officials of the DND have already filed their courtesy resignation but said this is just normal due to the change in leadership.

Asked on how many officials have submitted their courtesy resignation, he said "I think (there is) about seven or nine of them".

Andolong also maintained that DND is a professional organization when asked about the morale of the organization regarding the change in its leadership.

He said the agency's personnel will remain professional regardless of who runs the agency.

Galvez, a member of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1985, served as AFP chief from April to December 2018.

During his time as commander of Western Mindanao Command, Galvez led the military in liberating the city of Marawi from the hands of the Maute-ISIS terror group in October 2017.

Before being named as DND chief, Galvez served as chief of the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

He also headed the National Task Force on Covid-19 which was largely responsible for the acquisition of vaccines and inoculation of a large percentage of the population against the dreaded disease

Source: Philippines News Agency