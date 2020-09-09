DND gets e-payment machines from Ilocos town mayor

The Department of National Defense (DND) formally received automated payment machines from Ilocos Sur, Narvacan Mayor Luis “Chavit” Singson on Wednesday.

The machines were turned over in a ceremony at the DND main building in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

These automated payment machines from Singson’s Gracia Telecom can be used for e-load, bills payment, money transfer, and topping up of e-wallets.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana thanked Singson for his donation, which he said will make people’s transactions convenient.

“Maraming salamat (Thank you), Mayor. Thank you for your golden heart which is ready to help our soldiers,” he said, adding that Singson has always been ready to help the government.

With the machines, DND personnel can now do financial transactions without going to the actual banks or money transfer outlets.

Source: Philippines News Agency