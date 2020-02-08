DND gets biohazard suit donation

MANILA The Department of National Defense (DND) formally received an initial donation of biohazard protection equipment from business tycoon Lucio Tan's LT Group and its affiliate, tobacco firm PMFTC, on Friday.

In a statement released on Saturday, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said the items, such as EN14126:2003+AC:2004 certified biohazard suits, EN ISO 20344:2011 certified footwear, and goggles, were turned over to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for the use of its emergency responders and medical teams who will be tasked to handle hazardous and contaminated materials.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana received the donation on behalf of the agency.

The donation came as the government gears up its efforts to contain and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

"The donation will enhance the department's efforts to continuously strengthen the readiness of the AFP as first responders during disasters and crisis situation(s)," he added.

The DND, as part of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council with Lorenzana as chair, provides first responders and logistical support to the government's disaster and emergency response operations. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency