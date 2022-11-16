DND eyes to make PH more cyber resilient

The Department of National Defense (DND) is proactively addressing issues related to emerging cyber security threats to achieve cyber resilience.

“We attain cyber resiliency by proactively addressing emerging cyber threats, as well as scaling up and optimizing the use of information and communication technology,” DND officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. said in a statement on Monday.

He said addressing cyber threats is part of the DND’s efforts to protect the country from “traditional and non-traditional threats”.

“We shall relentlessly continue ensuring our country’s security against traditional and non-traditional threats; defend our sovereignty and territory — be it our land, sea, air, space, cyber or cognitive domains,” Faustino said.

He added that the need to protect the country’s cognitive domains is urgently needed considering that it has become more vulnerable to “induced biases and misleading thoughts”.

Faustino said these negative influences “weaken, manipulate, subjugate, and impair our people’s intellectual abilities and skills to think and decide independently for themselves”.

He earlier said the DND will also actively contribute to the government’s efforts on cybersecurity, promoting measures and initiatives that will address emerging and escalating cyber threats.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY