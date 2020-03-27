DND chief welcomes Galvez as Covid-19 nat’l policy implementer

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday lauded the designation of Presidential Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. as implementer of the country’s national policy on controlling the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“I look forward to working with Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. as the chief implementer of the government’s efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 under the National Action Plan,” he said in a statement.

Lorenzana said he, Galvez, and Interior Secretary Eduardo Año would work together to ensure that the government’s enhanced community quarantine measures are strictly enforced.

“We shall also take charge of the logistics of the government effort against the Covid (19) so that the front-liners and health workers can focus on their job of tracing, isolating, and treating victims of the Covid-19 virus. We shall also manage the transportation requirements of the NTF (National Task Force) and IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force). Secretary Galvez will manage the day-to-day operations of the TF,” he added.

Lorenzana, meanwhile, appealed to Filipinos to perform their civic duty and show their patriotism by following quarantine protocols and procedures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“Let us all do our part in stemming the spread of infection and flatten the curve as soon as possible,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency