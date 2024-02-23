DND chief: PH needs to reaffirm alliances to uphold UNCLOS

MANILA: Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. stressed the need for the Philippines to reaffirm its alliances with like-minded nations if it wants to uphold the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) amid security challenges in the region. Teodoro made this remark during the visit of a delegation from the United States National Defense University Capstone 24-2 Fellows on Thursday, the Department of National Defense (DND) said in a statement Friday. These countries are the United States and Australia, with which the Philippines has an existing Visiting Forces Agreement. The delegation was led by Senior Fellow and retired US Marine Corps Gen. John F. Kelly. Capstone, which is part of a five-week course for newly selected generals and flag officers that will equip them with a comprehensive understanding of joint doctrine and the principles of the 'Joint Operational Art.' Teodoro also highlighted the country's ongoing efforts to create a credible defense posture and strengthen international partnerships with allied countries. The DND chief also shared the importance of educating Filipinos on the political and economic implications of the West Philippine Sea issue. Teodoro said the DND is working toward the capability upgrade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines to protect the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. "Highlighting that one of the purposes of the agreed locations under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement is to enhance the two countries' humanitarian assistance and disaster response capability, he also underscored the pivotal role of the Philippines-US defense cooperation in maintaining regional peace and prosperity," the DND added. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency