DND chief lauds Army Scout Rangers’ contributions to PH security

MANILA: Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. lauded the First Scout Ranger Regiment (FSRR) for its outstanding role in preserving the country’s internal security.

Faustino made this remark as he joined the 72nd founding anniversary of the FSSR at its headquarters in Camp Tecson, San Miguel, Bulacan on Nov. 25.

In a statement Monday, Philippine Army (PA) spokesperson Col. Xerxes Trinidad said Faustino was accompanied by Army commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. in the event.

“The CGPA (Commanding General Philippine Army) joined Usec. Faustino and FSRR commander Brig. Gen. Freddie dela Cruz in recognizing outstanding officers and men of the regiment who have shown exemplary skill, stamina, and spirit in the performance of their duties,” he added.

Faustino, in his speech, lauded the FSSR’s crucial role at the forefront of the military’s internal security operations.

“For the past year alone, you, as a unit, conducted 302 combat operations, including 66 crucial armed engagements that led to the neutralization of several high-value targets and other peace spoilers,” the DND chief added.

Meanwhile, Dela Cruz highlighted the regiment’s collective drive for lasting peace.

“FSRR has shouldered its share of the task towards the accomplishment of the PA’s mission, and the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines)’ mission in general. Our line units have significantly contributed to the different area commands and Joint Task Forces from where they are deployed,” he added.

