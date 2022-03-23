﻿DND chief hails PH Army role in peace, nation building

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana hailed the Philippine Army’s (PA) vital role in peace and nation building as the service celebrated its 125th founding anniversary.

“Sustain your fervor in serving the Filipino people with passion and dedication. Continue building your capacities and learn from your experiences. Cultivate your harmonious working relationship with our stakeholders because convergence with them is the key to keeping the trust of the Filipino people,” Lorenzana said in his speech at the PA headquarters on Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the PA also became a very reliable partner of the Filipino people during times of calamities and national emergencies.

“Indeed the Army is more than just a military institution. It has become a reliable and responsive partner of the Filipino people during calamities and national emergencies,” he said.

During the celebration, Lorenzana, who was assisted by PA commander Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., presented the command plaque and “Kapayapaan Para Sa Lahat” statuettes to stakeholders who made vital contributions to the Army’s transformation journey.

The statuettes were handcrafted by Camarines Norte-based artist Paolo Gerero.

Outstanding Army divisions, brigades, battalions and officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resource likewise received awards for their exemplary and dedicated service.

“On behalf of the more than 100,000-strong officers, enlisted personnel, and civilian human resource of the Philippine Army, my wholehearted appreciation to all Filipinos for your faith and trust in your Philippine Army. Please know that you – our kababayans – are the main priority in our service. We will always strive to live up to your expectations with loyalty and integrity,” Brawner said.

In a report on his first 100 days as PA chief on March 21, Brawner said the PA is on track to meet its goal of becoming a world-class military force by 2028.

“We are guided by the Army Transformation Roadmap, which embodies the constitution of good governance and excellence. By 2028, I firmly believe that we are already a world-class Army that is a source of national pride,” he said in his report.

Brawner also discussed updates on the Army’s modernization program, which will bolster its territorial defense capabilities.

He highlighted the activation of a new infantry rocket system, short-range air defense battalions, and the ground-based air defense battery.

“We will also activate the 1st Electronic Warfare Company to capacitate the command with cyber defense capabilities and the mechanized-centric Brigade Combat Team to further enhance the combined arms capability of the Army,” Brawner said.

Source: Philippines News Agency