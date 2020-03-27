DND chief goes on self-quarantine

Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said he will be on self-quarantine beginning on Friday.

“Good morning, everyone. I shall be on self-quarantine effective today (Friday). This morning I was informed by (Chief-of-Staff, AFP) CSAFP, Gen. (Felimon Santos Jr.) that he tested positive for the Covid-19, the result he got yesterday (Thursday),” Lorenzana said in a message to reporters.

Lorenzana said he had close contact with Santos on at least two recent occasions — one during a turn-over of medical supplies in Villamor Air Base, Pasay City; and one at AFP General Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City and Heroes’ Hall in Malacañang, Manila.

These events took place over the weekend and on Monday, respectively.

Lorenzana said he has yet to experience any Covid-19 symptoms.

“I have no symptoms but protocol says I have to self-quarantine for 14 days,” he added.

Meanwhile, Santos also placed himself on strict home quarantine (SHQ) beginning Friday until April 10.

He, however, will continue working during this period, AFP public affairs officer, Capt. Jonathan Zata said.

“He has been tested on 23 March and results came out 27 March yielding ‘Positive’ for Covid-19,” Zata added.

While on SHQ, Santos will be closely monitored by military physicians from the V. Luna Medical Center.

“He is well and in good health condition. He will be in his military quarters where he will continue the discharge of his duties and responsibilities,” Zata said.

During this period, Santos will be assisted by AFP vice chief-of-staff, Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr. who shall oversee the daily operational activities.

AFP deputy chief-of-staff, Lt. Gen. Erickson Gloria will attend to administrative matters.

“He donned the new rank of a senior AFP officer who was promoted. That officer, after a test later conducted, turned out to be positive for Covid-19,” Zata said.

He added that Santos made public his Covid-19 results to inform those he had close physical contact with starting March 13 and 27 that they should observe the medical protocol of self-quarantine.

“Meanwhile, those who had similar contact with him from the period 9-12 March but are symptomatic must take precaution and seek medical advice,” Zata said.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council executive director, Undersecretary Ricardo Jalad will also go on home quarantine for 14 days after having contact with a person found to be Covid-19 positive on March 21 and March 23.

Jalad is considered a person under monitoring and is currently not feeling any symptoms related to the virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency