SHAH ALAM, The issue regarding Digital Nasional Bhd's (DNB) alleged lack of transparency in conducting internal operations will be addressed by the government next week, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Without giving further details, he said the issue would be discussed in a meeting. "(The) DNB (issue) will be decided on next week...there will be a meeting about it," he told reporters briefly after attending the 25th PKR Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here, today. Yesterday, DNB in a statement firmly denied the insinuation of any impropriety in its governance and procurement practices. The company emphasised that its tender and procurement processes were structured according to the strictest governance standards and best practices. DNB made the statement to clarify several misleading allegations made by Channel News Asia (CNA) in an article titled 'Malaysia's billion-dollar 5G roll-out stumbles as deal breaks down between powerful telcos, state-owned operator,' published on April 19 and subsequently reported by several other media outlets. Source: BERNAMA News Agency