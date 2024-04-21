Latest News

DNB ISSUE TO BE ADDRESSED NEXT WEEK – ANWAR

SHAH ALAM, The issue regarding Digital Nasional Bhd's (DNB) alleged lack of transparency in conducting internal operations will be addressed by the government next week, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Without giving further details, he said the issue would be discussed in a meeting. "(The) DNB (issue) will be decided on next week...there will be a meeting about it," he told reporters briefly after attending the 25th PKR Convention at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here, today. Yesterday, DNB in a statement firmly denied the insinuation of any impropriety in its governance and procurement practices. The company emphasised that its tender and procurement processes were structured according to the strictest governance standards and best practices. DNB made the statement to clarify several misleading allegations made by Channel News Asia (CNA) in an article titled 'Malaysia's billion-dollar 5G roll-out stumbles as deal breaks down between powerful telcos, state-owned operator,' published on April 19 and subsequently reported by several other media outlets. Source: BERNAMA News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.