DMW Supports Ratification of ILO Convention 190 for OFW Safety

Manila, Philippines - The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has voiced its support for the ratification of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention 190, which focuses on Violence and Harassment, highlighting its significance in safeguarding overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). DMW officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac, in a statement on Wednesday, pointed out the particular vulnerability of OFWs, such as those in the household and service sectors, to various forms of harassment, especially when working abroad in private homes.

According to Philippines News Agency, the ILO Convention is vital in establishing an international framework for protecting OFWs from violence and harassment. He emphasized that certain groups of OFWs, including domestic workers, seafarers, health workers, and women workers, are more susceptible to these risks. The Convention is seen as particularly relevant for OFWs who may encounter physical, psychological, sexual, or economic harm in their workplaces overseas.

The DMW views the ILO Convention 190 as a groundbreaking instrument that upholds the dignity and safety of all workers, regardless of their work status, sector, or occupation. The Convention is also expected to contribute to the elimination of gender-based violence and harassment. On October 13, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. officially endorsed the ratification of this Convention to the Senate.

Furthermore, the DMW has submitted a position paper to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, chaired by Senator Imee R. Marcos, to articulate that ratifying the Convention will underscore the Philippines' commitment to promoting safe and decent work conditions for Filipinos, irrespective of their country of employment.

The DMW is committed to continuing its support for OFWs through ongoing training, knowledge development, and providing assistance to those who face violence and harassment at work. The ILO Convention 190, which took effect on June 25, 2021, has been ratified by six countries, including Argentina, Ecuador, Fiji, Namibia, Somalia, and Uruguay. This Convention defines violence and harassment broadly, encompassing a range of unacceptable behaviors that can cause physical, psychological, sexual, or economic harm, and it specifically addresses gender-based violence and harassment. It applies to both formal and informal economies and is relevant in workplaces, during work-related activities, and in work-related communications.