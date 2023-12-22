DMW sees stronger PH-Kuwait ties under new emir’s leadership

MANILA: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Friday said it expects strengthened relations between the Philippines and Kuwait under the leadership of its new emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah. In a statement, the DMW also congratulated Kuwait's new leader, who was sworn into office during Wednesday's special session of the Arab nation's National Assembly. "May God grant His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah wisdom, strength, and good health in his new role as Emir of Kuwait,' it added. Sheikh Meshal took over as Kuwait's new emir, replacing his half-brother Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah who passed away on Dec. 16. During his inaugural speech, the new emir vowed to uphold Kuwaiti laws and defend and safeguard its country and the people. In May, ties between the Philippines and Kuwait went through some tensions after Manila stopped the deployment of domestic workers to the host country over the case of overseas Filipino worker Jullebee Ranara, who was killed by her employer's 17-year-old s on. In return, Kuwait suspended the issuance of entry and work visas to Filipinos due to the Philippines' supposed non-compliance with the 2018 bilateral labor agreement. On the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last October, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and then Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal expressed intent to address the labor issues between the two nations. As of 2022, there are an estimated 279,000 Filipinos in Kuwait. Source: Philippines News Agency