DMW reports 4th OFW injured in Taiwan quake

MANILA : The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed that a fourth overseas Filipino worker (OFW) was injured during the earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday. DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac made the announcement in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. 'She sustained head injuries due to falling debris. She is out of harm's way and is being treated by a doctor,' Cacdac's post read. In a later update, the DMW said the female OFW had been discharged. Cacdac assured that the DMW Migrant Workers Offices in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung continue to closely monitor the situation until all OFWs in Taiwan are accounted for. He also assured aid for OFWs who need assistance. On Thursday, the DMW reported that three OFWs sustained minor injuries during the earthquake on Wednesday - one with a head injury, another with swollen hands, while a third OFW fainted. All three are already out of hospitals. To date, Cacdac said no fatalities nor major injuries among OFWs in Taiwan have been reported. The death toll following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan has risen to 10, according to Xinhua news agency on Thursday. (PNA) Source: Philippines News Agency

