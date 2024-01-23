DMW padlocks recruitment office in QC; 7K FB job posts taken down

MANILA: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has locked down the branch of a Dubai-based consultancy services office in Quezon City offering bogus jobs in Italy and Malta. DMW Officer-in-charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac on Tuesday led the closure operation of Legal Connect Travel Consultancy, also known as Legal Connect Travel Services, with the help of the Philippine National Police and the Office of Senator Raffy Tulfo. Before its closure, Cacdac said the DMW conducted surveillance operations for one and a half months, to confirm the veracity of the three complaints received. The complainants, now under the protection of DMW, made an initial payment of PHP85,000 each. 'Recruitment for Italy, agricultural workers at caregivers daw, at merong halagang tinataga sa mga aplikante na humigit kumulang PHP250,000 to PHP380,000. Meron din para sa Malta daw, mga hotel workers at ang tinataga naman (allegedly as agricultural workers and caregivers, they are asked to pay from around PHP250,000 to PHP380,000 . For Malta, applicants were promised jobs as hotel workers and were asked to pay from) PHP200,000 to PHP250,000,' Cacdac said. He explained that illegal recruitment with three or more victims is already considered a large-scale syndicate which is punishable with life imprisonment. 'Magsasampa tayo ng kaso ngayon sa Department of Justice, sa piskalya, para magkaroon na ng imbestigasyon (We will file a case with the Department of Justice, the fiscal, so they could start with the investigation),' Cacdac said, adding that, 'Sa surveillance natukoy ang mga empleyadong nagsasagawa ng illegal recruitment, at sila ay isasama, idadawit natin sa kaso kasama na yung may-ari (During the surveillance we were able to identify the employees, and we will also file cases against them, together with the owner).' Meanwhile, Cacdac said the DMW utilizes its Aksyon Fund for the financial assistance given to the victims of illegal recruitment. The DMW will also help them recover the amount paid to the illegal recruiters, and in case they want to apply again for jobs abroad, the DMW will assist them. Online recruitment Meanwhile, Cacdac also warned those applying for overseas jobs online. He said the DMW Surveillance and Operation Division, which monitors social media posts has already taken down about 7,000 illegal recruitment posts in cooperation with Facebook since last year. Cacdac also reminded overseas job applicants to be wary if those who offer them work abroad have physical office, or a license with the DMW, and that papers and documents should go through the department. Source: Philippines News Agency