MANILA: A Filipino couple working in Hong Kong hurt during a torrential rainstorm over the weekend is now out of danger, the Department of Migrant Workers said on Tuesday. 'The wife, who sustained head injuries, was discharged from the hospital on Monday, 06 May 2024. Her husband, who suffered a leg injury and was successfully operated on, remains in the hospital for observation from his procedure,' the DMW said in an advisory. Hong Kong was hit by its first red rainstorm of the year on Saturday. On Sunday, the DMW reported that the married overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), working for a resort owner in Sai Kung, New Territories, were taking photos and videos of the storm's damage to the facility when a landslide occurred. The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Office said they continue to monitor their condition. They were provided with an initial financial assistance. Flooding in Indonesia The DMW also said there were no reports of OFWs affected by torrential rains in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The MWO-Singapore is currently working with the Philippine Embassy in Jakarta and the Philippine Consulate General-Manado in monitoring the condition of OFWs in Indonesia. Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency earlier reported that 15 people have died from the heavy rainfall, flash floods, and landslides, while dozens of houses were affected. Source: Philippines News Agency