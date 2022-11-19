DMW offers 17,000 overseas, domestic job opportunities

At least 17,000 job opportunities locally and abroad await displaced overseas Filipino workers as the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) holds a “special job fair” beginning Saturday.

In a statement, DMW Secretary Susan Ople said the special job fair shall cater to displaced OFWs who were formerly employed in Saudi Arabia.

“We will be holding a series of special job fairs for OFWs whose companies in Saudi Arabia declared bankruptcy as far back as 2015-2016,” Ople said.

More than 11,000 job opportunities abroad are made available for the target group, as well as 6,000 positions locally, alongside livelihood programs.

“The job offerings are in the Middle East (Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE), Europe (Croatia, Germany, Hungary), Asia (Brunei, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore), Oceania (Australia, New Zealand), Morocco and the Cayman Islands,” the DMW added.

The largest profession demand includes nurses and semi-skilled workers or carpenters, with the top three countries opening opportunities in New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia.

Five private local companies, meanwhile, will employ 4,526 individuals.

“We want to bring [the] government closer to the people, especially during these difficult times through the DMW’s job and reintegration fairs,” Ople said.

Interested applicants may join the special job fair at Starmall at the corner of EDSA and Shaw Boulevard in Mandaluyong City on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Source: Philippines News Agency