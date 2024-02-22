DMW, NCMF to further protect, empower Muslim OFWs

MANILA: The Department of Migrants Workers (DMW) and the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) on Thursday signed an agreement for the overall welfare of Muslim Filipino migrant workers as well as those who wish to work abroad. DMW Officer-in-Charge Undersecretary Hans Leo Cacdac and NCMF Officer-in-Charge Yusoph Mando signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) that outlines a comprehensive support mechanism for Muslim OFWs. At the signing ceremony held at the DMW main office in Mandaluyong City, Cacdac committed to the full implementation of the agreement through all the stages of the Muslim OFWs' overseas labor journey, from pre-departure orientation, deployment, and on-site employment to their eventual reintegration. 'Wala na kaming ibang gugustusin pa kundi magbigyan ng ganap na suporta, proteksyon, nararapat na assistance, at pagmamahal sa ating mga Muslim OFWs (We would not want anything else aside from providing full support, protection, appropriate assistance, and love for our Muslim OFWs),' Cacdac said. Under the MOA, the DMW and the NCMF committed to collaborate on various initiatives that include developing a registration system for Muslim OFWs, conducting pre-departure seminars with the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and launching joint campaigns against illegal recruitment and human trafficking Also included in the MOA is the provision of Arabic language training in collaboration with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for those who desire to find jobs in Arabic-speaking countries. Mando, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to the DMW saying that the partnership would greatly help Muslim Filipinos who are looking to find decent work and job opportunities abroad. Source: Philippines News Agency