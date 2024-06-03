DMW: Filipinos in Taiwan, Japan safe amid quakes

MANILA: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Monday said no Filipinos were injured in Taiwan and Japan that were struck by earthquakes. In a statement, the DMW said initial reports from the Migrant Workers Office in Osaka, Japan (MWO-Osaka) said a tremor rocked Japan's Noto Peninsula early Monday. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) the earthquake, recorded at 4.8 magnitude, occurred at 6:40 a.m. (local time), off the Noto Peninsula located at the northern part of Ishikawa Prefecture in Honshu, Japan's main island. The MWO-Osaka is working closely with Filipino communities and Japanese authorities to ascertain the safety and status of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the region. The MWO said it would continue to monitor the situation and keep the DMW Head Office posted on developments. Meanwhile, the Philippines' MWO in Taipei (MWO-Taipei) said twin earthquakes shook the island early Sunday morning. The Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) said the first quake, recorded at 4.8 magnitude, occurred at 9:27 am, followed a minute later by a 4.4 magnitude quake. The epicenter of the first quake was located at sea, some 21.2 kilometers south of Hualien County. The MWO-Taipei is closely working with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office and relevant Taiwanese government agencies to ensure the safety and status of Filipinos in the island. Source: Philippines News Agency