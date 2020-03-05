DMCI Holdings nets P10.5 B in 2019

Diversified engineering conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc. recorded PHP10.5 billion in consolidated net income in 2019, a 27 percent drop from PHP14.5 billion the previous year.

The decline was mainly attributable to lower contributions from Semirara Mining and Power Corporation (SMPC) and a one time goodwill impairment charge for a mining investment.

Excluding the non recurring loss of PHP1.9 billion in 2019, mostly coming from the non cash goodwill impairment, core net income decreased by 14 percent year on year from PHP14.5 billion to PHP12.4 billion.

For the fourth quarter alone, consolidated earnings plunged 70 percent year on year from PHP4.1 billion to PHP1.2 billion, primarily due to a 47 percent reduction in earnings contribution from SMPC and a non cash goodwill impairment charge of PHP1.6 billion for the Acoje mine assets of Zambales Diversified Metals Corporation (ZDMC) and Zambales Chromite Mining Company (ZCMC).

Market conditions and regulatory restrictions no longer support our original valuation of ZDMC and ZCMC so the Board decided to write off the goodwill associated with these investments, DMCI Holdings chairman and president Isidro Consunji said in a statement on Thursday.

DMCI Holdings bought the two companies in 2014 when mid grade nickel prices averaged USD49. In 2019, the average selling price of mid grade nickel plunged 45 percent to USD27, effectively reducing the saleable resource.

ZCMC was non operational in 2019 as it lacked the requisite permits to commence operation. Meanwhile, ZDMC was unable to resume full commercial production due to the absence of ancillary permits in other areas.

Full year core net income contributions from SMPC fell 23 percent from PHP7.4 billion to PHP5.7 billion as power generation and average coal prices both decreased by 22 percent.

DMCI Homes experienced a marked slowdown in project construction, resulting in a 4 percent slide in earnings contribution from PHP3.2 billion to PHP3 billion.

Net income contributions from affiliate Maynilad Water Services Inc. went down by 4 percent to PHP1.8 billion owing to higher amortization and depreciation expenses for its capital expenditure program.

D.M. Consunji Inc. posted a 25 percent drop in net income share from PHP1.2 billion to PHP906 million due to the absence of significant realized claims and savings from projects nearing completion compared to last year.

Earnings contribution from DMCI Power Corporation grew by 31 percent from PHP465 million to PHP611 million, following the approval of a PHP1.13 per kwh adjustment on its non fuel tariff for its Aborlan power plant in Palawan.

An 82 percent increase in nickel shipment pushed DMCI Mining core earnings to rise 56 percent from PHP117 million to PHP182 million.

Contributions from DMCI Holdings and other investments slipped 6 percent to PHP223 million due to lower interest income.

Source: Philippines News Agency

ZCZC

Cascolan named PNP OIC until chief's recovery

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo AAo has designated Lt. Gen. Camilo Cascolan as the officer in charge (OIC) of the Philippine National Police following the helicopter crash on Thursday that injured PNP chief, Gen. Archie Gamboa and seven others.

Cascolan will remain PNP OIC until Gamboa is still not on full duty status, he added.

"Yes, not until Gen. Gamboa is on full duty status. I already visited (Lieutenant) General Gamboa this afternoon," AAo said when asked how long would Cascolan's OIC designation last.

Cascolan is the PNP Deputy Chief for Administration and is considered the number two man in the police organization.

Meanwhile, members of the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) "Bell 429", led by Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, will go to the crash site on March 6 to start the probe.

Aside from the task force, the PNP also tapped the help of other agencies, PNP acting spokesman, Maj. Gen. Benigno Durana said.

"Definitely it's not only the Philippine National Police who will conduct the investigation. They will tap the support and expertise of other agencies particularly the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines para po matingnan lahat ng mga anggulo (to look at other angles)," Durana told reporters in Taguig City.

Source: Philippines News Agency