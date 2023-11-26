DMCI eyes opening of 2 new mining sites in H1 2024

DMCI Mining Corp. is optimistic that its two new mine sites will start operations by the first half of 2024 and create additional employment in host areas. DMCI Mining president Tulsi Das Reyes said the first mining site, located in its existing site in Zambales, will be operational in the first quarter of next year. "Operations in the first quarter [of 2024] are 100 percent sure. [That's] 100 percent operational already, backhoe on the ground, that I'm 100 percent sure [of]," he said in an interview on Thursday. Reyes said they are now finishing the documentation process. In an earlier interview, Reyes disclosed that they would spend roughly PHP250 million to develop the nickel mining site in Zambales. Its current site in the province is operated by its subsidiary, Zambales Diversified Metals Corporation. The new mine, which is expected to produce 20 million metric tons, will be operated by Zambales Chromite Mining Co. Reyes said the other mine site in (WHERE) is scheduled to be operational in the second quarter of next year. However, he said a bigger amount will be needed to fund its operations. "For the [second mine, we need] a new port and then site development. It's bigger than Zambales," he added. Source: Philippines News Agency